Florida man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman several times because 'he wanted to': authorities

A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman several times with a knife "because he wanted to" after following her out of a Naples Walgreens, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Kenneth Bryan, 34, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after Sunday's incident in the Walgreen's parking lot, according to arrest records.

Shortly after 2 p.m., deputies were called to Walgreens for reports of a woman being stabbed several times with a knife after being followed by a man into the parking lot.

Authorities told FOX 35 Orlando that the woman noticed Bryan following her, and she tried to speed up to get away, but was unsuccessful.

FLORIDA WOMAN ATTEMPTED TO EAT COUNTERFEIT CASH AFTER BEING BUSTED FOR WALMART THEFT: REPORT

Bryan allegedly stabbed the woman twice in the back. The victim told officials that she originally thought she was being punched until she saw blood coming from one of the wounds. She was treated on the scene and declined to be transported to the hospital, according to officials.

When questioned by deputies about the motive for the stabbing, Bryan gave a disturbing answer, according to the arrest affidavit.

FLORIDA WOMAN ALLEGEDLY STABS BOYFRIEND IN EYE WITH RABIES NEEDLES FOR LOOKING AT OTHER WOMEN

"I asked him why he did that. [Bryan] stated, ‘Because I wanted to,’" the affidavit said.

Bryan was placed in police custody and transported to the Naples Jail Center.

FLORIDA PEST CONTROL WORKER ARRESTED FOR 'DISGUSTING' ACT TOWARD WOMEN, INCLUDING 76-YEAR-OLD: AUTHORITIES

"The safety of our patients, customers and team members is our priority. We are cooperating with law enforcement regarding this incident," a Walgreens spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to jail records, Bryan had several prior arrests, including charges for aggravated battery, aggravated assault and battery dating back to 2014.