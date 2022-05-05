Florida man ambushed by 'brazen killers' outside shopping center in dramatic video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida authorities are seeking three men who shot and killed a man in his vehicle outside a shopping center last month.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage Thursday showing the brutal ambush outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath at the Town ‘n’ Country shopping center.

Three masked men with guns can be seen firing rounds into a car in broad daylight before getting into a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and fleeing the scene.

The shooting took place just before 5 p.m. on April 23. Police responded to the scene and found an adult male deceased in a car.

The sheriff’s office described the killers as "brazen." Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or report and share information anonymously by calling 1-800-873-8477.