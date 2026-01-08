Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida man accused of killing woman, dumping body on popular tourist destination: report

Brandon Ward McCray faces multiple charges, including sexual battery and kidnapping in Hollywood Beach case

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
A Florida man is behind bars after allegedly killing a woman and leaving her body on a popular beach the day after Christmas.

Brandon Ward McCray, 28, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals and Hollywood Police Department on Dec. 30, 2025 and charged with sexual battery, kidnapping, battery and battery by strangulation, according to police records obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Authorities responded to a call regarding a body on the sand of Hollywood Beach – located approximately 15 miles from Fort Lauderdale Beach – at around 7 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 26, 2025, according to WPLG.  The victim, later identified as 56-year-old Heather Asendorf, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Brandon Ward McCray's mugshot

Brandon Ward McCray is charged with sexual battery, kidnapping, battery and battery by strangulation in Broward County, Florida, according to police records obtained by Fox News Digital. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

Witnesses later told NBC Miami the body was wrapped in a white blanket and had blood trailing from the remains.

Officials did not release details regarding Asendorf’s cause of death, but previously stated that foul play was suspected

Additionally, detectives believe McCray and Asendorf knew each other prior to the alleged murder, according to WSVN.

Hollywood Beach in Florida

Authorities reportedly allege Brandon Ward McCray murdered 56-year-old Heather Asendorf after her body was found on Hollywood Beach in Hollywood, Florida on Dec. 26, 2025. (iStock)

"This case remains an active criminal investigation," Hollywood police said in a news release. "There is no indication of a broader threat to the community."

McCray was previously charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2023 after allegedly brandishing a gun at a tow truck driver as his vehicle was being repossessed, according to NBC Miami.

Hollywood Beach in Florida

Officials reportedly did not release details regarding Heather Asendorf’s cause of death, but previously stated that foul play was suspected. (iStock)

He was taken into custody at his nearby home and booked into the Broward County Main Jail on $770,000 bond, WPLG reported. 

The Hollywood Police Department and McCray’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
