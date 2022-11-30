Florida man accused of impersonating law enforcement multiple times arrested for alleged probation violation

A central Florida man who has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer multiple times has been arrested again.

Jeremy Dewitte, 42, was taken into custody Tuesday, just months after he was released from prison, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office shared on social media. Dewitte's arrest came hours after he barricaded himself inside his Kissimmee home, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said. He was served a warrant out of Orange County for allegedly violating his probation.

Dewitte, a convicted sex offender, was released from prison in September after being arrested for impersonating an officer in Orange County.

"I’m not going back to prison, not today. Not for a technical violation," Dewitte said as he was being escorted by Osceola County sheriff's deputies.

Back in 2019, Windermere police discovered several videos of Dewitte in his helmet camera, pulling cars over illegally throughout central Florida while he was a funeral escort, FOX 35 Orlando reports.

"He’d go around directing traffic, stopping people stopping cars," said Sheriff Lopez. "The guy’s definitely out of control."

Court records obtained by the TV station say Dewitte failed to take down the YouTube channel the videos were posted.

"Someone hacked the account, changed the username, changed the passwords," Dewitte told FOX 35. "We multiple times tried to take down a YouTube channel that was hacked."

"You can definitely deactivate your account, so he’s full of it," Sheriff Lopez responded.

Dewitte will face additional charges in Osceola County for refusing to cooperate and violating further terms of his probation, Sheriff Lopez said.