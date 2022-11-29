Expand / Collapse search
Florida caterer sued for allegedly serving marijuana-laced food at wedding

A Florida bride and her caterer now face felony charges after allegedly lacing wedding food with pot

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Police respond to a Florida wedding after guests unknowingly ingested drug-laced food Video

Police respond to a Florida wedding after guests unknowingly ingested drug-laced food

Police arrived at the scene where a newlywed couple allegedly gave guests marijuana-laced food at their Florida wedding reception, resulting in several guests becoming ill. 

A woman who attended a wedding in Florida is suing the event’s caterer, accusing her of serving guests food laced with "poisonous" levels of marijuana.

According to a lawsuit filed Monday, Virginia Ann Taylor-Svoboda said she suffered "severe, permanent injuries" after Joycelyn Bryant of Joycelyn's Southern Kitchen Inc. reportedly allowed food to be infused with harmful levels of cannabis.

Taylor-Svoboda’s lawsuit argues she had no idea the wedding’s food contained marijuana, resulting in her suffering from "marijuana poisoning." She is accusing Bryant of negligence, and her lawsuit seeks more than $30,000 in damages.

FLORIDA BRIDE ALLEGEDLY LACES WEDDING FOOD WITH POT, GRINS AS DEPUTIES ARRIVE, BODYCAM SHOWS

    Deputies responded to the Feb. 19 wedding of Danya and Andrew Svoboda after reports of marijuana-laced food making guests feel high or ill. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

    Deputies responded to the Feb. 19 wedding of Danya and Andrew Svoboda after reports of marijuana-laced food making guests feel high or ill. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

    Deputies responded to the Feb. 19 wedding of Danya and Andrew Svoboda after reports of marijuana-laced food making guests feel high or ill. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

    Deputies responded to the Feb. 19 wedding of Danya and Andrew Svoboda after reports of marijuana-laced food making guests feel high or ill. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

"(Bryant) knew, or should have known, that allowing the food served by (Joycelyn’s Southern Kitchen) to be laced with marijuana was reasonably likely to cause injuries and damages to wedding guests," Taylor-Svoboda’s lawsuit states.

On Feb. 19, a wedding reception turned to chaos after Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to find guest complaining of feeling "high." One guest told deputies that he felt like he "had drugs inside him" after only consuming food and wine.

When authorities showed up, first responders were already treating several sick guests, and a few attendees were sent to a hospital. 

Danya Glenny, 42, the bride, and Joycelyn Bryant, 31, the caterer, both face a number of charges including tampering, culpable negligence and delivery of marijuana. 

Danya Glenny, 42, the bride, and Joycelyn Bryant, 31, the caterer, both face a number of charges including tampering, culpable negligence and delivery of marijuana.  (Seminole County Sheriff's Office.)

A female guest reportedly told officials that the food was laced with marijuana. Another guest said that he was feeling "ill and high," according to the report, and that he wanted to press charges against the people responsible for possibly lacing his food. 

Samples of food served at the event were sent to a lab for testing. Lab results revealed lasagna and bread tested positive for THC, an active ingredient in marijuana. 

Bryant was charged with violating the Florida Anti-Tampering Act, delivery of marijuana and culpable negligence in April, according to the report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.The bride also faces several charges including tampering with food and delivering marijuana. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 