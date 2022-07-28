Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida man accused of battering wife is arrested after stepson shot him in self-defense: police

The 53-year-old Florida man allegedly told police 'he was going to kill his stepson' when he got out of the hospital

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Florida man who was shot by his stepson last month was arrested this week on battery charges after being released from the hospital, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the stepson called 911 on the evening of June 26 to report that William Zimmerman, 53, was battering his wife.

"The 25-year-old shot Zimmerman with a handgun while on the phone with 911," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. "He claimed he shot his stepfather to defend himself and his mother from immediate harm. He also stated his mother is a regular victim of domestic violence and that his stepfather routinely threatens to kill him, her and law enforcement."

Zimmerman's wife backed up her son's claims and had injuries consistent with being beaten, the sheriff's office said.

William Zimmerman, 53, was arrested on battery charges after his stepson shot him in self-defense, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

William Zimmerman, 53, was arrested on battery charges after his stepson shot him in self-defense, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The stepson, who administered first aid until deputies arrived, has not been charged with any crimes

Zimmerman was taken to a Miami hospital where he "gave detectives a conflicting story" and said that "he was going to kill his stepson" when he got out of the hospital, according to the sheriff.

The 53-year-old was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after being released from the hospital and was booked into the county jail on a $75,000 bond, according to jail records. He's due in court on Aug. 4. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

