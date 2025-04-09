Florida kayak tour guide allegedly killed woman and ‘hid’ body inside room at Key Largo resort: officials

A kayak tour guide in the Florida Keys was arrested after he allegedly killed a woman at a Key Largo resort and hid her body inside his room.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 33-year-old Dylan Lamb killed Nadyne Marie Tillman, 43, sometime over the weekend after the two had just met on Saturday morning at the Amoray Dive Resort in Key Largo, Florida.

Deputies said Tillman's body was found "hidden" in Lamb's room after she was killed with injuries that are "consistent with being beaten."

Tillman's family members reported her missing after they didn't hear from the mother since Saturday morning, which wasn't like her. Authorities said they found Tillman's body on Monday morning inside Lamb's room at the resort. Tillman leaves behind several children, who she talked about frequently on Facebook.

The Miami Herald, citing a law enforcement source, reported that cleaning staff discovered bloodied and soiled sheets in waste bags inside Lamb's room after he checked out, adding that police weren't notified.

Lamb initially refused to leave his hotel room, according to the report.

Tillman's body was apparently found inside a crawl space within the hotel room's air-conditioning closet. The source said new guests went about their trip without noticing the body.

Lamb pleaded guilty to grand theft auto in October and was sentenced to one year of probation.

Online records show that Lamb was charged with homicide, kidnap-false imprisonment, evidence-destroying and procure for prostitute.

Ka Thigpen told NBC Miami that her mother was visiting for her wedding on Friday and stayed in the hotel room next to Lamb's.

Thigpen said her mother saw Lamb as well as Tillman's daughter, who was looking for her at the resort. Tillman's phone showed that she was at the resort.

"It's just scary, it's too close to home," Thigpen said. "It's just really scary because you never know who you're going to meet up with and that's what everyone should maybe learn from this situation."

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said no other individuals appear to be involved.

"I want to thank the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office for working around the clock to make an arrest in this case," Ramsay said. "While the investigation remains ongoing, there do not appear to be any other individuals involved in this incident."

A spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff declined to share additional information when contacted by Fox News Digital.

Lamb's arraignment is scheduled for April 13.