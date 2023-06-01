Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida jury awards $63.5M to businessmen harassed by Miami city commissioner

Joe Carollo was found liable for violating First Amendment rights of Little Havana business owners

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A federal jury in Florida awarded $63.5 million on Thursday to a pair of businessmen who claimed a city of Miami commissioner used his office to harass them after they supported the commissioner's political opponent.

Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo was found civilly liable in Fort Lauderdale federal court of violating the First Amendment rights of Little Havana business owners William Fuller and Martin Pinilla. The six-member jury awarded $8.6 million in compensation and $25.7 million in punitive damages to Fuller, as well as $7.3 million in compensation and $21.9 million in punitive damages to Pinilla.

MIAMI MAN HELPS ID FATHER'S KILLER 62 YEARS AFTER BUSINESSMAN WAS MURDERED

Miami city

Former Doral, Florida, City Manager Joe Carollo, gestures as he talks to members of the media after being fired by the City Council on April 28, 2014 in Doral. (AP Photo, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carollo's attorney, Benedict Kuehne, said in a statement that he and his client are disappointed with the verdict and plan to appeal. The city of Miami wasn't named in the lawsuit, but covered Carollo's legal fees.

Attorneys for Fuller and Pinilla claimed that Carollo infringed on their free speech rights by weaponizing police and code enforcement to harass them and damage their reputations after they supported another candidate in Carollo’s city commission race in 2017.

Carollo's attorney said the commissioner wasn't specifically targeting Fuller and Pinilla but working for the betterment of his district. Carollo is also a former two-term mayor of Miami.