Florida jogger fights off man who allegedly grabbed her on trail, deputies say there may be other victims

A female jogger in Florida fought off a man who grabbed her in broad daylight on a popular nature trail over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. as the woman was jogging on the Little Econ Greenway Trail near Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies identified the man as 19-year-old Israel Pagan. He was arrested and booked into jail in Orange County on a charge of attempted sexual battery, according to online jail records.

Residents told WESH-TV that they normally feel safe in areas around the trail but avoid the more deserted areas where park rangers are seen less frequently and areas with fewer options to escape an attacker.

Detectives said Pagan may have attacked other victims.

Authorities asked anyone with information on other incidents involving Pagan to call Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.