Florida historic landmark Desert Inn and Restaurant slammed into by tractor-trailer

A historic building in central Florida was destroyed early Sunday when it was slammed into by a tractor-trailer, according to a report.

The accident happened at the Desert Inn and Restaurant in Yeehaw Junction, WPTV reported. The small town is near Okeechobee.

There was no word on any injuries, the station reported.

The site was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places 25 years ago.

Photographer Michael Brown shot pictures of the accident's aftermath and posted them on his Facebook page, the South Florida Wanderer.

“The accident, I don’t know what happened, but for a truck to drive through it and lose another piece of history is sad,” Brown told Fox News.

The inn was built as a trading post in the 1880s for cowboys and lumberman, according to the Florida Department of State. The present building dates before 1925.

It has served as a saloon, restaurant, gas station, dance hall — and a bordello, WUCF-TV reported a few years ago.

It was shuttered in 2018, according to reports.