CRIME

Florida Hard Rock casino evacuated twice as bomb squad takes out hidden devices made with fireworks

One hidden device forced the Seminole casino to evacuate, and then another device was found the next day

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
Two concealed devices made with fireworks were found at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa in Florida, forcing the Seminole police and the FBI to investigate and the casino to evacuate twice as a bomb squad handled the devices.

A "crude concealed device with fireworks components" was discovered at the casino shortly before midnight Sunday night and quickly deactivated with support from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Team, the Seminole Police Department told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The device was discovered in a men’s room adjacent to the casino, and part of the building was immediately evacuated. 

Hard Rock Casino Tampa

Police and the FBI are investigating after the Hard Rock Casino Tampa was evacuated twice when two hidden devices were found. (Google Street View)

The casino reopened about 3 a.m. Monday after the device was deactivated and removed.  

A second hidden device, related to the first, was discovered in a men’s room shortly after noon on Monday in the mezzanine area of the casino, which was evacuated.  

Hard Rock Tampa

The Seminole Hard Rock Tampa was evacuated twice after two hidden devices were found. (Google Street View)

The second device was located as part of the investigation and review of casino surveillance video.  

The second device was also deactivated and removed with help from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Team, and all areas of the casino have reopened.  

Hillsborough County Sheriff Cruiser and two officers standing by police tape

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa declined to comment on the situation, and FBI Tampa did not immediately respond for comment. 

