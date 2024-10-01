Florida Hard Rock casino evacuated twice as bomb squad takes out hidden devices made with fireworks

Two concealed devices made with fireworks were found at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa in Florida, forcing the Seminole police and the FBI to investigate and the casino to evacuate twice as a bomb squad handled the devices.

A "crude concealed device with fireworks components" was discovered at the casino shortly before midnight Sunday night and quickly deactivated with support from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Team, the Seminole Police Department told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The device was discovered in a men’s room adjacent to the casino, and part of the building was immediately evacuated.

The casino reopened about 3 a.m. Monday after the device was deactivated and removed.

A second hidden device, related to the first, was discovered in a men’s room shortly after noon on Monday in the mezzanine area of the casino, which was evacuated.

The second device was located as part of the investigation and review of casino surveillance video.

The second device was also deactivated and removed with help from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Team, and all areas of the casino have reopened.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa declined to comment on the situation, and FBI Tampa did not immediately respond for comment.