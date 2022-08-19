Florida firefighter loses job over response to local police officer's murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Miami firefighter has been fired after he unleashed criticism of law enforcement officials following the death of a local police officer.

The firefighter, who was not named, was let go after a profanity-laced tirade in a group chat. The group was discussing the death of police officer Cesar Echaverry, who was shot multiple times during a shootout with an armed robbery suspect and died on Wednesday, according to Fox affiliate WSVN.

""Who cares? Another dead cop, probably against gun control. They didn’t give an [expletive] when kids were dying in that school shooting they stood outside," the firefighter wrote, according to WSVN. "Cops exist for the government to exercise its monopoly on violence. They want the whole world to stop when one of theirs goes down," the now-ousted firefighter wrote, according to WSVN.

"How many idiots I had to transport with honor guard their dead bodies from coronavirus because they all were too stupid to wear masks or get vaccinated? All cops are good for is protecting the rich property owners and the status quo. Everything else is a farce. [Expletive] the police."

Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the firefighter had been fired in a statement acknowledging the post, saying the firefighter had "demonstrated a disregard for human life, demonstrated a violent and antagonistic stance towards civil servants and represented conduct unbecoming of a Miami Firefighter."

"These characteristics make it impossible for this individual to carry out his duties as a first responder in the City of Miami," Zahralban continued.