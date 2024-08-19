Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida felon nabbed with loaded stolen gun, meth pipe at courthouse: sheriff

Robert Suggs claimed he was heading to the public defender's office; however, he did not have an appointment

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
'Fox News Saturday Night' plays... Fake News or Florida? Video

'Fox News Saturday Night' plays... Fake News or Florida?

'Fox News Saturday Night' panelists try to guess if these crazy scenarios are made-up, or really happened in the Sunshine State.

A Daytona Beach, Florida, convicted felon has been arrested after allegedly trying to enter a Volusia County courthouse with a stolen gun and meth pipe for an appointment that did not exist, according to authorities.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Robert Suggs, who was out on bond for felony animal cruelty, now faces charges of possession of a firearm by a state felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft of a firearm and concealing a firearm after the event unfolded at the Volusia County Justice Center on Friday.

Suggs went through a security checkpoint when he was stopped after security officers noticed a handgun in his backpack.

FLORIDA DEPUTIES DIVE INTO LAKE TO SAVE WOMAN TRAPPED IN FULLY SUBMERGED CAR

Robert-Suggs-mugshot

Robert Suggs of Daytona Beach, Florida, faces several charges after allegedly trying to enter a courthouse with a loaded handgun, meth pipe and other questionable items. (Volusia County Sheriff Facebook)

The sheriff’s office said the gun was loaded with a round in the chamber and seven others in the magazine.

An affidavit obtained by FOX 35 in Orlando alleges when Suggs was detained, he "spontaneously" said the gun was not his and he planned to return the firearm to his "friend." But the suspect was able to provide neither the real or full name of the "friend," nor where they live, the affidavit alleges.

After being read his Miranda rights, the sheriff’s office said, Suggs told deputies his friend let him use his backpack, yet he forgot the gun was inside the backpack when he went to the courthouse.

DRONE VIDEO CAPTURES FLORIDA WOMAN'S RESCUE AFTER SHE GOT STUCK IN RISING WATERS DURING DEBBY AFTERMATH

Suggs-Handgun

Robert Suggs of Daytona Beach, Florida, faces several charges after allegedly trying to enter a courthouse with a loaded handgun, meth pipe and other questionable items. (Volusia County Sheriff Facebook)

Deputies learned during the investigation the Ruger .22 caliber handgun in Sugg’s possession was stolen.

Along with the gun, security found a small folding knife, razor knife, felt marker pens, blue Motorola cell phone, clothing and an HP laptop computer in the backpack, the affidavit alleges.

When officers patted Suggs down, they located a small glass pipe with burnt residue in his pocket, which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, the affidavit said.

FLORIDA POLICE CHARGE NORTH CAROLINA MAN WITH MURDER AFTER CRASHING SEMITRUCK INTO TAMPA STRIP CLUB

xray-suggs

Robert Suggs of Daytona Beach, Florida, faces several charges after allegedly trying to enter a courthouse with a loaded handgun, meth pipe and other questionable items. (Volusia County Sheriff Facebook)

Suggs told deputies he found the pipe about 200 yards from the courthouse and picked it up because "he believed there was methamphetamine" inside it.

A further investigation found that despite Suggs claiming he was at the courthouse to visit the public defender’s office, he did not have an appointment.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Great job by our court security team," a post from the sheriff’s office read on Facebook.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.