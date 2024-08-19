Florida felon nabbed with loaded stolen gun, meth pipe at courthouse: sheriff

A Daytona Beach, Florida, convicted felon has been arrested after allegedly trying to enter a Volusia County courthouse with a stolen gun and meth pipe for an appointment that did not exist, according to authorities.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Robert Suggs, who was out on bond for felony animal cruelty, now faces charges of possession of a firearm by a state felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft of a firearm and concealing a firearm after the event unfolded at the Volusia County Justice Center on Friday.

Suggs went through a security checkpoint when he was stopped after security officers noticed a handgun in his backpack.

The sheriff’s office said the gun was loaded with a round in the chamber and seven others in the magazine.

An affidavit obtained by FOX 35 in Orlando alleges when Suggs was detained, he "spontaneously" said the gun was not his and he planned to return the firearm to his "friend." But the suspect was able to provide neither the real or full name of the "friend," nor where they live, the affidavit alleges.

After being read his Miranda rights, the sheriff’s office said, Suggs told deputies his friend let him use his backpack, yet he forgot the gun was inside the backpack when he went to the courthouse.

Deputies learned during the investigation the Ruger .22 caliber handgun in Sugg’s possession was stolen.

Along with the gun, security found a small folding knife, razor knife, felt marker pens, blue Motorola cell phone, clothing and an HP laptop computer in the backpack, the affidavit alleges.

When officers patted Suggs down, they located a small glass pipe with burnt residue in his pocket, which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, the affidavit said.

Suggs told deputies he found the pipe about 200 yards from the courthouse and picked it up because "he believed there was methamphetamine" inside it.

A further investigation found that despite Suggs claiming he was at the courthouse to visit the public defender’s office, he did not have an appointment.

"Great job by our court security team," a post from the sheriff’s office read on Facebook.