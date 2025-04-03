Florida deputy killed in shootout outside Dollar General store

A sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in a shootout with a suspect outside a store in Florida on Wednesday, according to authorities who say the death has left them in shock and disbelief.

Deputy Will May, 38, died after he responded to a call of a person trespassing inside a Dollar General store in Walton County in West Florida around 2 p.m., Sheriff Michael Adkinson of the Walton County Sheriff's Office said at a press briefing Wednesday.

While inside, May engaged in a brief, 10-to-15-second chat with the suspect before he escorted the man out of the store from behind.

"That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire on May," Adkinson said.

TEEN ACCUSED OF KILLING NEW JERSEY POLICE OFFICER TO BE CHARGED AS ADULT, NEW US ATTORNEY SAYS

"That suspect drew a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking Deputy Will May," Adkinson said. "Deputy May, to his great personal credit and courage, was able to draw his firearm and return fire."

May shot and killed the suspect and managed to radio for help. Other deputies arrived on the scene a short time later and provided lifesaving efforts, but May succumbed to his injuries four hours later at hospital.

"[Deputy] Will fought the entire time, from returning fire on the scene, to fighting for his own life," Adkinson said. "I am struggling on behalf of this organization to make sense of this because I can tell you there's absolutely nothing tactically wrong with what Deputy May did."

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF STEALING CYBERTRUCK DURING TEST DRIVE RETURNED TO TESLA DEALERSHIP DAYS LATER

Adkinson said there was no indication that the suspect was capable of such violence and May was not going to arrest him.

May was not supposed to be working yesterday, and he came in to provide assistance, with the incident being the last call on his shift, Adkinson said.

The deadly incident took place at Mossy Head near DeFuniak Springs and at least 18 rounds were fired during the shootout. There were no other injuries.

"Deputy May was wearing a ballistic vest," Adkinson said. That vest did stop multiple rounds from the suspect. One of the rounds went underneath the vest, which ultimately caused his death."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

May became a deputy in 2019 but began working for the department in 2014 as a communications officer.

He leaves behind a wife and two teenage children.

The deceased suspect was not named and Adkinson said that he had no prior arrests. There was "nothing that would indicate any level of violence," he said.

"The subject was a concealed weapon permit holder," Adkinson said. "He had other weapons in his residence when we searched it. But nothing to indicate violence. In fact, he had not been arrested by this organization."