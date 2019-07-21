Florida deputy killed in crash while responding to domestic dispute, officials say

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash while on his way to a reported domestic dispute early Sunday morning, officials said.

The deputy was responding to the call around 3 a.m. when his vehicle crashed with a Toyota Tundra at an intersection in Deerfield Beach, which is about 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale, according to The Broward Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, the office said another deputy, who was heading to the domestic call in a separate vehicle, witnessed the crash and “immediately called for help.”

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue rushed the deputy and the only person who was in the pickup truck to a nearby hospital.

The deputy, who has not yet been identified, “succumbed to his injuries” and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Facebook post.

The driver of the pickup, also unidentified, was hospitalized in stable condition, according to The Broward Sheriff's Office.

Traffic homicide detectives were investigating the cause of the crash.

“This morning our hearts are heavy. The Broward Sheriff’s Office family is grieving the loss of a #BSO deputy who died after being involved in an on-duty crash early Sunday morning. We ask for thoughts and prayers,” the Broward Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The sheriff’s office saluted the deputy killed in the crash with a procession on Sunday morning, local media reported. A photograph on Twitter showed deputies lined up outside the hospital saluting a flag-draped casket.

Florida police departments offered condolences on Sunday. Miami-Dade Police tweeted, “Our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen deputy. #MDPD stands with you. #NeverForget”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott tweeted on Sunday afternoon, “Our law enforcement officers put their lives at risk each day to protect us and keep our communities safe.”

Scott added that he was sending his thoughts and prayers to the deputy’s loved ones.