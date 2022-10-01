Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes
Published

Florida deputies rescue woman from rushing floodwaters after her car was swept away

Deputies in Florida formed a human chain to rescue a woman whose car was swept away

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Florida's deputies form human chain to rescue woman from floodwaters

Florida's deputies form human chain to rescue woman from floodwaters

Orange County deputies rescued a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Deputies in Florida sprang to action and formed a human chain to rescue a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

In a video shared on social media by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, body camera footage shows five deputies creating a human chain and venturing into 10-feet-deep rushing floodwaters to rescue the woman.

  Police
    Image 1 of 2

    Orange County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

  Deputies
    Image 2 of 2

    A video shared by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies venture into 10-feet-deep rushing floodwaters to rescue the woman. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

LIVE UPDATES: HURRICANE IAN CONTINUES TO CRAWL TOWARD CAROLINAS, VIRGINIA; OFFICIALS CONFIRM 10 STORM-RELATED DEATHS

The woman was in a car being swept away by floodwaters at Dean Road and Lake Underhill Road in Orlando. Deputies said it was an extreme current caused by a surge in the Little Econlockhatchee River.

The five deputies worked together to pull the woman to safety.

The five deputies worked together to pull the woman to safety. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

"Perhaps it was kismet that one deputy who rushed to the scene had 200 feet of rope in his patrol vehicle," the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post. "Five deputies formed a human chain and used that rope to venture into rushing water 10 feet deep to save the woman."

On Saturday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said officials had rescued 1,076 civilians from flooded areas, rescued and transported 78 civilians from flooded elderly care facilities, performed two hoist rescues and 178 rotary wing rescues. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 