Florida couple in their 80s found dead in ditch, authorities say

The bodies of a Florida couple in their 80s were found in a drainage ditch in what investigators believe was a "tragic accident," authorities said Wednesday.

The couple, whose identities were not immediately released, were reported missing around 2:45 p.m. when a family member checked their home in Rockledge and couldn’t find them, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

The husband and wife, who authorities said suffered from the infirmities of aging, were last seen leaving their home to go for a walk just before 11 a.m.

Deputies searched the area and discovered the couple dead in the drainage swale near their home, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators interviewed potential witnesses and collected evidence to help determine the circumstances of the deaths.

"Preliminary investigation leads agents to believe this was a tragic accident and do not suspect foul play," the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe extreme heat may be linked to their deaths, FOX35 Orlando reported.

Authorities said further information would be provided as it becomes available.