Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Florida cops fired at by 87-year-old man barricading in home: police

Florida officials said no one was hurt

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man barricaded himself inside a home on early Wednesday morning, firing shots at police and family members.

The incident occurred in Blanton, Florida, at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning when police received a 911 call reporting that shots had been fired inside the home, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, which said that Dale Stover, 87, was barricading himself inside the residence.

Stover refused to leave the home and fired shots at police who were trying to talk to him from outside the home at 11:15 a.m., but a bullet struck a shield and did not injure any officers.

FLORIDA BRIDE AND CATERER ARRESTED AFTER WEDDING GUESTS GET SICK FROM WEED-LACED FOOD

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco gives an update on the barricade situation that happened on Wednesday.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco gives an update on the barricade situation that happened on Wednesday. (Facebook/Pasco Sheriff's Office)

Negotiations continued until 1:30 p.m., when Stover exited the residence and was taken into custody by police.

He is being charged with attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated domestic battery, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police officers did not fire shots during the incident, according to officials.

SLAIN FLORIDA MOM CASSIE CARLI'S EX THREW EVIDENCE OUT WINDOW OF TRUCK BEFORE COPS CAUGHT UP WITH HIM: POLICE

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said that the incident could have ended much worse, but said his officers were able to deescalate the situation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is the dangerous world that we live in right now. This is the world where law enforcement officers are being shot at," Nocco said. "It could have been one of those situations early on, had the family not pulled out that it was one of those domestic violence situations, you know, murder suicide situations. We've seen way too many of them in our region and in our county."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money