Florida cops fired at by 87-year-old man barricading in home: police

A Florida man barricaded himself inside a home on early Wednesday morning, firing shots at police and family members.

The incident occurred in Blanton, Florida, at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning when police received a 911 call reporting that shots had been fired inside the home, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, which said that Dale Stover, 87, was barricading himself inside the residence.

Stover refused to leave the home and fired shots at police who were trying to talk to him from outside the home at 11:15 a.m., but a bullet struck a shield and did not injure any officers.

Negotiations continued until 1:30 p.m., when Stover exited the residence and was taken into custody by police.

He is being charged with attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated domestic battery, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police officers did not fire shots during the incident, according to officials.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said that the incident could have ended much worse, but said his officers were able to deescalate the situation.

"This is the dangerous world that we live in right now. This is the world where law enforcement officers are being shot at," Nocco said. "It could have been one of those situations early on, had the family not pulled out that it was one of those domestic violence situations, you know, murder suicide situations. We've seen way too many of them in our region and in our county."