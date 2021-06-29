Florida cop shooting suspect waives formal extradition in court appearance

The suspected gunman accused of shooting a Florida police officer who remains hospitalized waived his right to a formal extradition hearing in a Georgia court Tuesday, likely expediting his return to face criminal charges.

During a court hearing, Othal Wallace acknowledged he gave up his right to an extradition hearing just days after he was arrested. He was discovered Friday morning in a treehouse in Georgia stocked with weapons on the property of a Black nationalist militia group called the "Not F---ing Around Coalition" or "Not F---ing Around Militia," Daytona Beach, Fla., authorities announced Saturday.

His car was found at an Alachua County Home Depot parking lot, Fox affiliate WOFL-TV reported.

"I believe I just signed a paper a waiver of extradition so I can proceed to go back to the state of Florida," he told a judge.

"And that was your choice today, correct?" the judge asked.

"Yes, sir," Wallace responded.

Wallace, 29, was the subject of a days-long manhunt after he allegedly shot Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor in the head on June 23. Bodycam footage from Raynor, 26, shows him approaching a vehicle with Wallace inside and asking him if he lives near where the car was parked.

During the encounter, Wallace gets out and a struggle ensues.

"Come on man, don't do this. Why are you asking me if I live here?" the suspect asks in the footage.

As the pair struggle, Raynor is heard shouting: "Stop! Stop, man!" before a shot rings out. Wallace fled the scene as Raynor was on the ground.

The officer remains in a hospital. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said over the weekend that Raynor's condition was improving.

After his arrest, authorities said it appeared that Wallace tried to change the look of his car. The vehicle will also be transferred to Florida to be processed by investigators, the news station reported.