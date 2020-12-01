Florida cop runs against siblings in fun foot race

A Florida police officer took off on a foot race Sunday against a brother-sister duo.

It was a rematch five years in the making, according to the Tampa Police Department.

FLORIDA BOY, 10, RUNS MILE FOR FALLEN NORTH CAROLINA OFFICER

In a Facebook post, K9 Master Patrol Officer T. Bergman said he had lost a foot race five years ago against a local youth named Nas, who grasped the win "by a step."

On Sunday, Bergman called for a rematch. The video has already garnered thousands of views.

Both Nas and Bergman hit the ground running Sunday afternoon with multiple spectators capturing the event on their phones. This time around, however, Bergman won by a narrow margin.

To avenge her brother's loss, Nas’ little sister, Loriel, took a shot.

According to the department, Loriel ran briskly by the officer to claim her victory.

"I think she could have smoked you but she was being nice," one Facebook user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP