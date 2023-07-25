Florida burglar thwarted by elderly homeowner who held him at gunpoint: cops

A suspected burglar’s attempts to allegedly steal from an elderly couple’s Florida home was thwarted when the homeowner turned the tables on him with a firearm.

Neptune Beach Police said that on July 19, they responded to an in-progress occupied residential burglary and discovered suspect Antonio Grant, 36, had broken into the property through the home’s backdoor.

The homeowner, however, took him by surprise when he produced a firearm and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

"What Grant did not foresee is that the homeowner had armed himself with his firearm and held him at gunpoint until our officers quickly responded and placed him under arrest," Neptune Beach Police said in a Facebook post.

Grant was arrested and charged with a second-degree forcible felony for burglary. He is in police custody.

Authorities said Grant was fresh out of jail at the time of his arrest, following a stint for "committing an attempted forcible sexual battery in 2018 in Jacksonville Beach."

"We are committed, dedicated, and ready to protect our community and its residence. We are also thankful of this brave homeowner’s actions and that the incident didn’t end much worse than it could have," the police department added.

"While rare in our community, heinous crimes like this can and do still occur. We highly encourage all of our citizens to practice home safety, invest in security measures such as cameras, and always call us if you ever believe there is a problem."