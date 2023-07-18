Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Masked gunmen invade multimillion-dollar Massachusetts home, attack owner: cops

The Brookline home was reportedly sold last year for $4.8 million

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Massachusetts police are investigating an armed home invasion early Tuesday morning in a wealthy suburban neighborhood that reportedly left the homeowner assaulted. 

The Brookline Police Department released a statement Tuesday reporting law enforcement responded to a home in the town at about 2:20 a.m. and confirmed there was "an armed home invasion" that was carried out by "multiple masked suspects." The incident occurred on Warren Street, which is in a neighborhood of multimillion-dollar residences, according to the Boston Globe. 

A resident was present when the suspects forced their way into the home and was attacked, according to police. The extent of the resident's injuries were not immediately released. 

Brookline Mass. street

Warren Street in Brookline, Massachusetts, was the site of an armed home invasion, according to police. (Google Maps )

Police said there was evidence of a firearm being discharged. 

Police are currently searching for the suspects. Authorities have not disclosed how many individuals likely took part in the reported crime. 

Brookline PD cruiser at night

Brookline Police are currently searching for the suspects in the home invasion. (Brookline Police Department/FB)

The home is owned by a limited liability company, the Globe reported. The company purchased the 4,250-square-foot home in October for $4.8 million, town records reviewed by the Boston outlet show. According to a listing for the property reviewed by Fox News, the house, built in 1896, boasts seven bedrooms and looks down to the Brookline Reservoir, a manmade lake.

The Brookline Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment. 

Brookline is located about five miles outside of Boston. The town was the birthplace of notable New Englanders such as President John F. Kennedy, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and late-night host Conan O'Brien. 