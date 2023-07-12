Armed Kentucky homeowner thwarts chainsaw-wielding suspect in early morning home invasion: cops

A Kentucky homeowner shot an intruder three times when the suspect allegedly broke into the home with a chainsaw early Sunday morning, according to the local sheriff's office.

An unnamed male homeowner in Stanford, Kentucky, was awoken Sunday by the sound of breaking glass, Sgt. Michael Mullins of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office told The Interior Journal. There were four occupants in the home at the time of the incident, including a married couple and two children.

"It was this male subject that was coming through their back door, that was a full glass door, with a chainsaw in his hand," Mullins told the local outlet.

The resident fired off four shots at the intruder, according to Mullins, striking the man three times. Authorities believe the chainsaw was not running during the incident, and was instead used only to break the glass of the door.

HOME INVADERS SHOT, SENT RUNNING FOR THEIR LIVES WHEN ARMED RESIDENT OPENS FIRE

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Richard A. Hamadany, who was reportedly having psychotic episode during the incident. There was no indication Hamadany was drinking alcohol or on drugs during the intrusion, investigators found.

ELDERLY PHILADELPHIA MAN RUNNING ERRANDS TURNS TABLES ON WOULD-BE ROBBERS, EMPTYING HIS GUN

"I think he was suffering from some mental illness issues. He thought he was hearing voices and thought somebody was screaming for help. That’s when he tried to gain access to the residence," Mullins said.

KENTUCKY MAN SHOT BY ROOMMATE OVER LAST HOT POCKET, POLICE SAY

Hamadany was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital.

"He is in serious, but stable condition," Mullins told The Interior Journal.

Hamadany was charged with first-degree burglary and four counts of wanton endangerment, according to the local outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one else was injured during the incident. The case remains under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.