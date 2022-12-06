Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida beach mystery: Debris found on shore after hurricane

Florida archaeologists are examining mystery debris this week

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Mysterious debris found along Florida beach after hurricane Video

Mysterious debris found along Florida beach after hurricane

Strange debris was found along the beach in Daytona Beach Shores after Hurricane Nicole (Credit: FOX 35 Orlando)

Florida archeologists are reportedly expected to examine mysterious debris that appeared along a beach following Hurricane Nicole. 

FOX 35 reported that the experts would visit the Dayton Beach Shores site on Tuesday morning and noted that a spokesperson for the Florida Department of State referred to it as a possible "shipwreck site" – although it is yet to be determined what the objects are.

The station said the debris was discovered a couple of weeks ago and that part of the beach had been washed away following Nicole

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Florida on Nov. 10, near Vero Beach.

Officials are working to learn more information about mystery items discovered at a Volusia County beach last week. 

Officials are working to learn more information about mystery items discovered at a Volusia County beach last week.  (Volusia County)

The deadly storm also worsened impacts of Hurricane Ian, which struck in September. 

Severe beach erosion from Ian made homes in Daytona Beach Shores vulnerable to Nicole's force, with Volusia County officials reporting that homes had been deemed unsafe. 

The debris was discovered a couple of weeks ago after part of the beach was washed away following Hurricane Nicole.

The debris was discovered a couple of weeks ago after part of the beach was washed away following Hurricane Nicole. (Volusia County)

Daytona Beach Shores had the most property damage in the county, estimated at $370.3 million, according to the Volusia County Property Appraiser. 

State archeologists are expected to visit the Florida beach on Tuesday.

State archeologists are expected to visit the Florida beach on Tuesday. (Volusia County)

According to The New York Times, the object cannot be roped off because the water submerges it during high tide.

The outlet said that it appears to be made of wood and metal and is about 80 feet long.

