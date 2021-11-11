First big snowstorm of season forecast for northern Plains, Midwest

The first big snowstorm of the season is cranking up across the northern Plains and Midwest.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions will cause travel problems for Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.

Powerful winds with gusts of 60 mph are expected to bring blowing snow, and possibly power outages, for South Dakota and Nebraska.

The cold front associated with this storm will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Mississippi Valley.

Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will be warm for the East but drop drastically by Friday, with some rain and thunderstorms along the front.

The Northwest remains active with another round of heavy rain and mountain snow.

Three to five inches of rain will bring the risk of flash flooding for parts of Washington state.