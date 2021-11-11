Expand / Collapse search
First big snowstorm of season forecast for northern Plains, Midwest

Northwest will also see heavy rain, mountain snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The first big snowstorm of the season is cranking up across the northern Plains and Midwest.  

Winter weather alerts through Friday

Winter weather alerts through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions will cause travel problems for Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.  

Powerful winds with gusts of 60 mph are expected to bring blowing snow, and possibly power outages, for South Dakota and Nebraska.  

Storm reports for the past 24 hours

Storm reports for the past 24 hours (Credit: Fox News)

The cold front associated with this storm will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Mississippi Valley. 

Eastern U.S. futuretrack

Eastern U.S. futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will be warm for the East but drop drastically by Friday, with some rain and thunderstorms along the front.

The Northwest remains active with another round of heavy rain and mountain snow.  

Northwest rain forecast

Northwest rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Three to five inches of rain will bring the risk of flash flooding for parts of Washington state. 

