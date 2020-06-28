Expand / Collapse search
Utah
Fireworks spark Utah wildfire that forced residents out of their homes, officials say

At least 30 homes were evacuated and residents took refuge in a school gym.

Utah authorities say fireworks set off a wildfire that forced residents out of their homes and downed power lines early Sunday.

The quick-moving fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and ignited the south side of Traverse Mountain in Lehi, news station KSL-TV reported.

The Traverse Fire burns behind homes in Lehi, Utah, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Officials say fireworks caused the wildfire and forced evacuations early Sunday morning. (Justin Reeves via AP)

Strong wind gusts were reported as the flames spread throughout the region, burning about 300 acres by 3 a.m., the report said.

Meanwhile, at least 30 homes were evacuated and residents were offered refuge in the gym of Skyridge High School.

Rocky Mountain Power said there was a power outage that left about 7,500 customers in the dark.

The Traverse Fire burns near homes in Lehi, Utah, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Officials say fireworks caused the wildfire and forced evacuations early Sunday morning. (Justin Reeves via AP)

Utah Fire said early Sunday that a suspect had been detained in connection to the blazes and was cooperating with authorities.

“The Traverse Fire was caused by fireworks,” the agency tweeted. “The use or discharge of fireworks is prohibited statewide in Utah.”

