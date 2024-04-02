Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio

Firefighters rescue 2 people trapped under Ohio bridge by fast-rising river waters

Flooding prevented the 2 people, who were sleeping under the bridge, from returning to shore

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters came to the rescue of two people who were trapped under a bridge early Tuesday when the waters of an Ohio river began rising, and forecasters warned more severe weather was headed to the area.

OHIO DAD COULD STILL FACE DEATH PENALTY IN MASSACRE OF 3 SONS AFTER JUDGE TOSSES CONFESSION

The two people were sleeping under the bridge around 8:45 a.m. when the Scioto River started to rise, the Columbus Fire Department reported. While the pair were never directly in the water, the flooding prevented them from returning to the shore, so a fire department boat was sent to rescue them.

Image of Ohio with bad weather

Two people in Ohio were rescued by firefighters on Tuesday after being trapped under a bridge. (Fox News)

No injuries were reported. The couple's names were not disclosed.

A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the river that are expected to reach flood stage Wednesday morning. A flood watch also remains in effect for the Olentangy River near Worthington.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Forecasters also warned that severe storms which could potentially spawn tornadoes and more flooding were expected to move into central Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.