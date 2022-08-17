Texas chemical plant catches fire forcing evacuation, school lockdowns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hazmat crews are working to prevent hazardous runoff following a "large structural fire" at a chemical packaging plant in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 1:30 p.m at the DalDen Corporation plant which "did house certain chemicals," authorities said.

The Southlake Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared that approximately 60 firefighters from nine fire departments worked to contain the fire.

While no one was injured in the fire, "several streets were evacuated as a precaution," and two schools were locked down as a precaution. The DPS urged people to stay away from the area in the northwest part of the city.

The DPS called the evacuations precautionary as they evaluated the potentially hazardous materials inside the structure.

By 2:45 p.m., the fire was contained according to the DPS.

The NEFTA Hazmat team arrived after the fire was contained "to control run off." The air quality in the area is also under evaluation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.