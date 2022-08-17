Expand / Collapse search
Fires
Published

Texas chemical plant catches fire forcing evacuation, school lockdowns

Southlake DPS in Texas announced several streets were closed as crews battle a large structure fire at a chemical plant

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Texas chemical plant catches fire Video

Texas chemical plant catches fire

Firefighters continued to battle a large blaze on Wednesday after a chemical packaging plant caught on fire.

Hazmat crews are working to prevent hazardous runoff following a "large structural fire" at a chemical packaging plant in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 1:30 p.m at the DalDen Corporation plant which "did house certain chemicals," authorities said.

    Firefighters battling a large blaze on Wednesday in Texas after a chemical plant caught fire. (FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth)

    Firefighters battle a large blaze after a chemical plant caught fire in Texas. (FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth)

The Southlake Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared that approximately 60 firefighters from nine fire departments worked to contain the fire.

While no one was injured in the fire, "several streets were evacuated as a precaution," and two schools were locked down as a precaution. The DPS urged people to stay away from the area in the northwest part of the city.

The DPS called the evacuations precautionary as they evaluated the potentially hazardous materials inside the structure.

By 2:45 p.m., the fire was contained according to the DPS. 

The NEFTA Hazmat team arrived after the fire was contained "to control run off." The air quality in the area is also under evaluation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 