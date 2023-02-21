Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Fiery North Carolina fuel truck crash leaves 1 dead, another severely injured

NC vehicle crossed highway centerline, struck tractor trailer carrying gasoline

Associated Press
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash that ended with an explosion and fire along the highway on Monday night, according to officials in North Carolina.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Monday when a vehicle crossed the centerline on state Route 87 in Columbus County and struck a tractor trailer hauling gasoline and diesel fuel, according to 1st Sgt. Andrew Pait of the State Highway Patrol. The trailer detached from the truck and went down an embankment, where there was an explosion and a fire began in the woods.

One person was killed in a North Carolina crash with a fuel truck that caught fire.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that hit the tractor trailer were both ejected, Pait said. The driver, identified as Theophilus Everette of Navassa, died on the scene, and his passenger was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, he said. The driver of the tractor trailer was able to get out of the truck on his own.

The highway reopened midday Tuesday, but the cleanup on the scene will continue, Pait said.