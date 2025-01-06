Feral hogs terrorizing Texas town, infuriating locals: 'I can't go out there and start blasting'

A passel of feral hogs has been terrorizing the city of Irving, Texas, frustrating residents as their properties are destroyed by the invasive animals.

As many as 10 hogs have been tearing up yards and rooting through trash left for garbage collectors, according to WFAA.

Locals have become frustrated after they repair their yards dug up by the hogs, just for the animals to return to wreak havoc again.

"A couple of weeks back, I started seeing some diggings on the ground," homeowner Eric Mendez told WFAA, noting that he set up a camera on a tree to capture the culprit.

"To my surprise, a pig was on the camera," he said.

But there was more than one pig digging up the property. There were as many as 10, and some were quite large.

Others have reported destruction by the pigs as well, including Mendez's neighbor, whose landscape had been dug up, and Barbara Bush Middle School.

Garbage has also been scattered across several properties.

The City of Irving said it is aware of the issue and has hired a wildlife contractor to address the situation. Officials said they believe the hogs are coming from a wooded area near Grapevine Creek.

Feral hogs cause an estimated $400 million in damage per year in Texas, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, while national costs are estimated at about $1.5 billion annually.

Farmers and ranchers who often experience much of the pigs' destruction can hunt or hire someone to hunt the animals without a license on private land, with no limits to how many can be killed. But a standard hunting license is needed to hunt them on public land, WFAA reported.

Homeowners in Irving initially came up with the idea of shooting and killing the pigs, but then realized they should not be firing a gun at the animals in a suburban neighborhood.

"My first thought was, like, well, I can go shoot them," Mendez said. "But I'm like, yeah, I'm in a neighborhood. I can't just go out there and start blasting."

Searching for alternatives, Mendez landed on the idea of using slingshots and clapping two pieces of wood to scare off the hogs.

"I was thinking, can I do anything here?" he said.

The hogs are known to attack pets and humans if they feel threatened. They also reproduce at a rapid rate, as a single sow can birth up to two litters of six to eight piglets each year.

"I did not expect something this big to start creeping from the creek," Mendez said.

"It's a hassle," he added.