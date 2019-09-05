Convicted felon arrested in death of Wisconsin mom fatally shot while teaching son to drive

Police in Wisconsin have arrested the man accused of killing a Milwaukee mother over the weekend in a road rage incident when she was teaching her teenage son to drive.

Matthew Lee Wilks, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon after Milwaukee police said he shot Tracey Smith in the chest after colliding with her vehicle Friday evening.

Police received a 911 call at around 5:16 p.m. over reports of a shooting on 4000 N. 51st Blvd. Just minutes later, dispatch received a second call to report the same shooting from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Responding officers arrived at the hospital to find the victim’s son, identified only as C. Smith, who informed them that he drove his mother to the emergency room after she had been shot by another driver, later identified as Wilks.

Smith was admitted to the ER at 5:22 but was pronounced dead at 5:38 p.m. An autopsy report revealed that she had been shot in the chest, with the bullet piercing her her heart and left lung before exiting the left side of her back.

C. Smith told police his mother, a Wisconsin Department of Corrections sergeant, was teaching him to drive when the shooting took place.

According to a criminal complaint, he was making a left turn onto W. Fond du Lac Ave when a gold van cut in front of him from the wrong lane, hitting the front driver’s side of their car.

Smith, a passenger in the car, got out to assess the damage. Her son told police that was when he saw Wilks sitting in his car with the door open.

The two began to argue and Wilks was heard yelling “B----, I’ll kill you.” He then got out of the van and fired one shot directly into Smith’s chest.

She was heard saying “He shot me.”

Video evidence from the scene led police to Wilks, who was picked out of a lineup by Smith’s son.

Wilks was previously convicted in 2008 for felony possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of cocaine.

If convicted on the new charges, he could face up to life in prison,