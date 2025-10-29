Feds nab anti-ICE activists in sweeping pre-dawn LA raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE – Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested an anti-ICE protester who allegedly damaged a vehicle belonging to immigration agents during a pot farm raid over the summer near Los Angeles.

Fox News was exclusively embedded with Homeland Security during the pre-dawn arrest of Isai Carrillo, who was taken down by agents in a dark alleyway.

The pre-dawn raid targeted two anti-ICE activists who the federal authorities say played a lead role in the disturbing, viral video that shows activists bottlenecking immigration agent’s cars and then violently smashing-in their windows during a notable pot farm raid in Camarillo, Calif., over the summer.

