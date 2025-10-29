Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Crime

Feds nab anti-ICE activists in sweeping pre-dawn LA raid

Isai Carrillo, an anti-ICE protester, is accused of damaging a government vehicles during a pot farm raid over the summer

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Matt Finn Fox News
BREAKING: Migrant marijuana farm raided by feds Video

BREAKING: Migrant marijuana farm raided by feds

 Fox News host Jesse Watters reports on federal agents storming a migrant marijuana farm in Ventura, California on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

EXCLUSIVE – Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested an anti-ICE protester who allegedly damaged a vehicle belonging to immigration agents during a pot farm raid over the summer near Los Angeles. 

Fox News was exclusively embedded with Homeland Security during the pre-dawn arrest of Isai Carrillo, who was taken down by agents in a dark alleyway.

The pre-dawn raid targeted two anti-ICE activists who the federal authorities say played a lead role in the disturbing, viral video that shows activists bottlenecking immigration agent’s cars and then violently smashing-in their windows during a notable pot farm raid in Camarillo, Calif., over the summer.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
