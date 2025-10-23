Hilton slams Dems after migrant allegedly rams fed vehicles, warns rhetoric fueling ‘dangerous conditions’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant was charged with assaulting a federal officer after authorities alleged he rammed law enforcement vehicles with his car while trying to evade arrest.

The suspect was shot, and a deputy marshal was struck by a ricocheted bullet from a federal agent during the altercation and hospitalized, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton blasted Democratic leaders for what he called a system that protects lawbreakers, arguing the attack reflects the dangers of anti-ICE rhetoric and emboldened criminals.

"The whole system seems to be there to protect those who break the law, who do the wrong thing rather than those who do the right thing," Hilton said Wednesday on "America Reports."

Suspect Carlitos Ricardo Parias, a Mexican national, reportedly previously documented Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in southern Los Angeles on TikTok. His posts earned him recognition from a city councilman for his efforts to inform the community.

Justice Department officials said Parias has avoided capture before. A DOJ statement noted officers positioned their vehicles to stop the suspect from driving. When he apparently recognized the vehicles as belonging to law enforcement, he reversed and was boxed in, according to the DOJ's U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California.

He allegedly ignored commands to exit and repeatedly rammed two law enforcement cars, creating smoke and debris. A federal agent opened fire and struck Parias, and a ricocheted bullet hit a deputy marshal, the office's statement said.

Hilton has accused Democratic lawmakers of prioritizing illegal immigrants while ignoring those who entered the country legally.

"I was talking to a whole group of legal immigrants here in Los Angeles who were saying they are sick of this. They are sick of the demonization of ICE," said Hilton, who is a legal immigrant.

He partly blamed the rise in violence during arrests on anti-ICE rhetoric from political leaders.

Lawmakers in California have been especially vocal against ICE raids. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is demanding Congress investigate the "unlawful" detentions of both U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants by ICE.

An official at the Department of Homeland Security argued it’s anti-ICE rhetoric, not officers, putting lives at risk.

"These are the consequences of conduct and rhetoric by sanctuary politicians and activists who urge illegal aliens to resist arrest. Resisting arrest puts the safety of illegal aliens, law enforcement and the public at risk," DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Hilton questioned how much worse the situation must get before lawmakers agree to tone down their language.

"These people are really causing dangerous conditions on our streets," he said.

"I don’t know how far it has to go before they stop."