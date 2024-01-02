Federal inmate dies after 'perceived altercation' at West Virginia prison

An inmate at a federal prison in West Virginia has died after a fight at the facility, authorities said.

FEDERAL INMATE CONVICTED OF DEADLY WEST VIRGINIA PRISON STABBING

Andrew Davis, 39, was found with unspecified injuries from a "perceived altercation" with another inmate on Sunday at the Federal Corrections Institute Beckley and treated before being taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Justice Department.

No other inmates or staff at the medium security prison were injured, the statement said. No other details were released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis was serving a nearly six-year sentence out of Ohio. He had been at the prison in Beaver since March 2022.