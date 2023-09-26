Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Federal air marshal arrested in Florida for allegedly pushing and injuring girlfriend

'We expect better from a law enforcement officer': Sheriff

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Florida police officer jumps out of squad car to rescue swimmers Video

Florida police officer jumps out of squad car to rescue swimmers

Flagler Beach Police Officer Dylan Coffman joins ‘FOX & Friends’ to discuss the riptide rescue.

A Lakeland, Florida, federal air marshal was arrested over the weekend after allegedly pushing his girlfriend against a door as she tried to leave during an argument.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Fernando Gonzalez has been charged with battery domestic violence.

Deputies were dispatched to a Lakeland residence at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in response to a domestic incident.

FLORIDA MAN WITH LONG RAP SHEET ATTACKS EX, BEATS GOOD SAMARITAN UNCONSCIOUS IN BRUTAL ASSAULT: COPS

Fernando Gonzalez mugshot

Fernando Gonzalez booking photo (Polk County Sheriffs Office)

When deputies arrived, the victim, Gonzalez’s girlfriend, reported she was pushed against a door in the home by her boyfriend.

Deputies allege the girlfriend had a small cut mark on her left wrist that had a little bit of bleeding.

Gonzalez denied the allegations to deputies.

FLORIDA DEPUTIES FATALLY SHOOT ARMED INDIVIDUAL AFTER THREATS AND GUNFIRE INCIDENT 

Polk County, Florida Sheriff's Office vehicle

In the affidavit, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies said the victim’s description of what occurred remained consistent throughout the investigation. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

In the affidavit, deputies said the victim’s description of what occurred remained consistent throughout the investigation, while Gonzalez’s was not consistent and changed several times.

"We expect better from a law enforcement officer," Sheriff Grady Judd said. " We have notified the Air Marshal’s office of this arrest."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Gonzalez was taken into custody and transported to the Polk County Jail after the incident.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.