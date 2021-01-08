FBI's DC pipe bomb investigation prompts $50G reward offer

The FBI announced Thursday that it's offering a reward of as much as $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects accused of placing suspected pipe bombs in Washington on Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspected bombs were found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Wednesday.

A photo was released by the FBI of the masked suspect, who was seen wearing a hoodie and gloves.

The reward offer was part of an FBI announcement that included the release of photos of dozens of suspects who the agency said are accused of unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol that day.

A violent mob, some carrying weapons, were seen roaming the halls of the federal building during Wednesday's unprecedented breach of an American government institution.

Rioters smashed or dismantled property and barged into House and Senate leaders’ chambers, as Capitol Hill staffers and lawmakers went under lockdown, or hid behind chairs or under tables.

The FBI's Washington Field Office said it is seeking the public's help to identify offenders.

"Anyone with information regarding these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area, is asked to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips," an agency release said.

"If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol," the FBI wrote.

On Thursday, the city's Metro Police Department released photos of the persons of interest they were searching for. The reward to anyone who provides information that leads to their arrest and indictment was up to $1,000.

At least five people died in connection with the riot — including a California woman shot by police inside the Capitol building, three people who died of medical issues and a U.S. Capitol Police officer, identified as Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday after being injured "while physically engaging with protesters," authorities said.

At least 70 people have been arrested so far in connection to the unrest.

