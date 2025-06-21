Bongino announces FBI apprehended 449 child predators, rescued 224 kids in first 3 months as deputy director

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced on Saturday that during his and Director Kash Patel's first three months in office, the agency conducted large-scale sex predator operations, made multiple foreign intelligence and FBI "most wanted" arrests, and aided partners in immigration enforcement.

In an X post, Bongino said two child sex predator stings resulted in the rescues of hundreds of children.

Operation "Restoring Justice" apprehended 205 child sex predators and 764 purveyors, while rescuing 115 children, he said. A separate venture, Operation "Soteria Shield," resulted in the apprehension of 244 child predators, and 109 children were rescued.

"This is just the beginning," Bongino wrote in the post. "If you’re preying on children, we are coming for you."

He added the FBI was making process on a number of high-profile cases, including the COVID-19 cover-up, the Dobbs leak, and the DNC pipe bomb investigation, and located and apprehended three of the FBI’s top ten "most wanted."

Bongino said "multiple" foreign intelligence targets engaged in illegal activities were also arrested.

Amid the accomplishments, he said numerous personnel changes were made to the leadership of the FBI and the agency reorganized its structure to ensure the mistakes of the past are corrected, penalized and not repeated.

"We are remaining hyper-vigilant in protecting the Homeland given the current global climate, while we deal with investigations related to the rioting, the Washington DC murders, the Palm Springs bombing, the Boulder attack, the Minnesota murders, and our daily case work," according to Bongino.

The FBI also apprehended, imprisoned, and deported thousands of illegal immigrants in coordination with federal partners.

More than 700 anti-ICE riot arrests were made in coordination with state and federal agents, as the FBI poured through data in pursuit of more bad actors.

"We are not done," Bongino said. "We are in the process of identifying and moving in on those who threw rocks at law enforcement officers and damaged property. I told you we would not forget. I wasn’t kidding. . . . We told you that the rioting was not going to slow us down. It has not. We are fully engaged."

Though the FBI acknowledges there is more work to be done, he said to stay tuned on disclosures and the public corruption fronts.

"For those who have been patient with us, thank you," Bongino said. "For those who are out of patience, thank you, too. Believe me, we understand. God bless America, and all those who defend Her."