Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

FBI Director Kash Patel vows justice after DHS agent's vehicle rammed in Chicago

Martinez was armed with semi-automatic weapon and has history of doxxing federal agents, DHS said

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Chicago police told not to respond to car-ramming incident involving federal agents Video

Chicago police told not to respond to car-ramming incident involving federal agents

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman reports on newly released details about the Chicago car-ramming incident that targeted federal agents on ‘Fox Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel promised justice after two suspects allegedly rammed a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent's vehicle amid growing unrest across the country.

The suspects, Marimar Martinez and Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, were described by DHS as being domestic terrorists who "ambushed" agents in Chicago on Saturday.

Martinez was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and "ha[d] a history of doxxing federal agents," the DHS said in a release.

"She took defensive fire from CBP agents and has been discharged from the hospital and is currently in the custody of the FBI," the statement said. 

ICE OFFICERS IN ILLINOIS TARGETED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHO USED 'VEHICLES AS WEAPONS,' OFFICIALS SAY

Split image of mugshots over image of federal agents

DHS officials identified the suspects as Marimar Martinez and Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz following Saturday’s attack. (Getty Images / DHS)

"The driver of another vehicle, Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, involved in the ramming has been apprehended by law enforcement."

In a post on Sunday evening, Patel said that officials "just arrested two individuals who were allegedly driving these vehicles and attacking our federal law enforcement officers."

"They have been charged for assaulting federal officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon," Patel added.

"Attack our law enforcement, and this FBI will find you and bring you to justice."

CHICAGO POLICE ORDERED NOT TO RESPOND AFTER CAR-RAMMING ATTACK ON FEDERAL AGENTS: SOURCES

Police arrest anti-ICE protester

A demonstrator is detained as people protest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Broadview facility in Chicago, Ill., Oct. 3, 2025.  (Jim Vondruska/Reuters)

A source from the FBI told Fox News Digital that the cases are being treated as AFOs, or assaults on federal officers.

The source added that Martinez and Santos Ruiz are being prosecuted under Title 18, U.S. Code, Sections 111(a) and (b), which make it a federal crime to forcibly assault, resist or impede a federal officer while that officer is performing official duties.

In the DHS release, officials noted that the scene became "increasingly violent as more domestic terrorists gathered and began throwing smoke, gas, rocks, and bottles at DHS law enforcement."

"Another domestic terrorist was arrested for assaulting CBP at the scene," the statement added. "Following JB Prtizker’s refusal to allow local police to help secure the scene, Secretary Noem has deployed special operations teams to restore law and order."

Federal law enforcement rides on vehicle in Broadview, Ill.

Federal law enforcement arrive near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Ill., on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.  (AP/Erin Hooley)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Two suspects were arrested in similar incidents in Chicagoland on Friday. The suspects, Miguel Escareno De Loera and Widman Osberto Lopez-Funes, were both accused of weaponizing their vehicles in "deliberate attempts to ram and injure" ICE officers, according to officials.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue