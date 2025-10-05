FBI Director Kash Patel vows justice after DHS agent's vehicle rammed in Chicago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel promised justice after two suspects allegedly rammed a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent's vehicle amid growing unrest across the country.

The suspects, Marimar Martinez and Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, were described by DHS as being domestic terrorists who "ambushed" agents in Chicago on Saturday.

Martinez was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and "ha[d] a history of doxxing federal agents," the DHS said in a release.

"She took defensive fire from CBP agents and has been discharged from the hospital and is currently in the custody of the FBI," the statement said.

"The driver of another vehicle, Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, involved in the ramming has been apprehended by law enforcement."

In a post on Sunday evening, Patel said that officials "just arrested two individuals who were allegedly driving these vehicles and attacking our federal law enforcement officers."

"They have been charged for assaulting federal officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon," Patel added.

"Attack our law enforcement, and this FBI will find you and bring you to justice."

A source from the FBI told Fox News Digital that the cases are being treated as AFOs, or assaults on federal officers.

The source added that Martinez and Santos Ruiz are being prosecuted under Title 18, U.S. Code, Sections 111(a) and (b), which make it a federal crime to forcibly assault, resist or impede a federal officer while that officer is performing official duties.

In the DHS release, officials noted that the scene became "increasingly violent as more domestic terrorists gathered and began throwing smoke, gas, rocks, and bottles at DHS law enforcement."

"Another domestic terrorist was arrested for assaulting CBP at the scene," the statement added. "Following JB Prtizker’s refusal to allow local police to help secure the scene, Secretary Noem has deployed special operations teams to restore law and order."

Two suspects were arrested in similar incidents in Chicagoland on Friday. The suspects, Miguel Escareno De Loera and Widman Osberto Lopez-Funes, were both accused of weaponizing their vehicles in "deliberate attempts to ram and injure" ICE officers, according to officials.