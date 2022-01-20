Expand / Collapse search
Published

FBI director calls Texas hostage situation 'act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Federal Bureau of Investigations Director Christopher Wray called Saturday's hostage situation at a Colleyville, Texas synagogue an "act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community." 

Wray made the comments during an address given to the Anti-Defamation League during a webinar on Wednesday. 

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"Now let me be clear and blunt, the FBI is, and has been, treating Saturday’s events as an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community. Within a matter of hours, we deployed FBI SWAT, two highly trained units from our elite Hostage Rescue Team; those are the folks who ultimately were the ones who went into the synagogue, along with canines," Wray said.

