Breonna Taylor
Published

Breonna Taylor's death: Ex-Louisville cop charged in 2020 shooting acquitted on all counts

Kentucky jury clears former cop after deliberating for 3 hours

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Breonna Taylor shooting: Fired Louisville officer indicted on criminal charges but not her death Video

Breonna Taylor shooting: Fired Louisville officer indicted on criminal charges but not her death

One of three officers involved in the Louisville, Ky., drug operation that led to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020 was indicted on criminal charges; Jeff Paul reports.

You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer Brett Hankison, the only cop charged in connection with the raid that ended with Breonna Taylor's death, was acquitted on Thursday after the jury deliberated for approximately three hours.

A Kentucky jury cleared Hankison of three counts of wanton endangerment, which were punishable by one to five years in prison, for firing shots during the raid that went through a sliding-glass side door and a window of Taylor's apartment and into a unit next door where a couple and small child lived.

