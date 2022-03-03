Breonna Taylor's death: Ex-Louisville cop charged in 2020 shooting acquitted on all counts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer Brett Hankison, the only cop charged in connection with the raid that ended with Breonna Taylor's death, was acquitted on Thursday after the jury deliberated for approximately three hours.

A Kentucky jury cleared Hankison of three counts of wanton endangerment, which were punishable by one to five years in prison, for firing shots during the raid that went through a sliding-glass side door and a window of Taylor's apartment and into a unit next door where a couple and small child lived.

