Manhunt
Published

FBI adds 2019 California murder suspect to Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list

Omar Alexander Cardenas is wanted in the 2019 shooting death of Jabali Dumas just outside of Los Angeles

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
The FBI has added a big 2019 California murder suspect to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list.

Omar Alexander Cardenas, 27, is accused of gunning down Jabali Dumas, 46, at an outdoor shopping center in Sylmar, just north of Los Angeles, on Aug. 15, 2019, according to authorities.

Cardenas is seen on surveillance video walking into the parking lot, reaching into the back of his waistband. Just over a minute later he appears again, running away.

Los Angeles police allege that the two men got in a verbal argument before Cardenas went to his car and came back with a gun to kill the victim.

TAXPAYERS ON HOOK AS GASCON BRINGS IN NATION'S HIGHEST-PAID ATTORNEY IN LEGAL BATTLE WITH HIS OWN PROSECUTORS

Omar Alexander Cardenas, 27, is accused of taking part in the shooting death of Jabali Dumas, 46, at an outdoor shopping center in Sylmar, just north of Los Angeles, on Aug. 15, 2019, according to authorities. (FBI)

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office, Dumas died at the hospital of a gunshot wound to the head three days after the shooting.

  • Cardenas pictured with a mustache and glasses
    Image 1 of 3

    The FBI says Cardenas often wears prescription eyeglasses. (FBI)

  • Cardenas clean shaved
    Image 2 of 3

    Cardenas appears in an undated photo without his beard or glasses. (FBI)

  • Cardenas reaches into belt in still from surveillance video
    Image 3 of 3

    The LAPD says the shooting happened after a verbal dispute in a shopping center. (FBI)

Law enforcement describes Cardenas as a White Hispanic male who stands around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs between 240 and 300 pounds. He wears prescription glasses and often has a beard, according to authorities. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

He is wanted on a California murder charge and a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or their nearest U.S. embassy or consulate if he is encountered abroad.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports