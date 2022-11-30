Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Father suspected of abandoning daughter in CA desert, beating mother to death and throwing her out of car

Jesus Jaimes-Rosas is suspected of deserting his 12-year-old at a gas station and her beaten mother near a road

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 12-year-old girl was abandoned at a gas station in the Southern California desert after her father beat her mother to death and left the woman on the side of a road, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect, Jesus Jaimes-Rosas, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Barstow after deputies found his abandoned vehicle on a dirt road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Jaimes-Rosas, who was treated at a hospital for unspecified self-inflicted injuries, could face a murder charge, the statement said. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

FATHER AND SON CONVICTED IN AHMAUD ARBERY KILLING GET LIFE IN PRISON FOR FEDERAL HATE CRIME CHARGES

Jesus Jaimes-Rosas was arrested shortly after the abandoned daughter asked for help at a Shell gas station Friday night. 

Jesus Jaimes-Rosas was arrested shortly after the abandoned daughter asked for help at a Shell gas station Friday night.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The girl asked for help at a Shell station around 11:45 p.m. Friday night and said her father had beaten her mother and thrown her out of the car, officials said.

The woman, Sonia Flores, was found dead in the area late Saturday morning.

Jaimes-Rosas was held without bail.