Father claims daughter accused of sex crimes with Florida middle schoolers is the 'real victim'

A Florida woman who posed as a teenager to sexually abuse five middle school boys is "mentally defective" and is the real victim of the alleged sex crimes, her father said.

Alyssa Ann Zinger, 25, dealt with various mental disorders, including ADHD, ADD, OCD, Tourette’s syndrome and anorexia while growing up in a "good Christian home" in suburban Tampa, her father, Josh Zinger, told the California Post.

"She had a lot of problems growing up. Our daughter has been to 10 to 12 psychologists and psychiatrists throughout her life," Zinger said.

He noted that Zinger once scored a 72 on an intelligence quotient test, well below the assessment’s 100-point average.

"She’s defective — mentally defective. And do you know what that means under the law? If somebody is mentally defective and has sex with somebody, no matter their age, it’s illegal to have sex with a mentally defective person," Zinger said.

"In all actuality, she is the victim."

Zinger was arrested in 2023 after allegedly posing as a 14-year-old teen on social media and having dozens of sexual encounters with a boy between the ages of 12 and 15.

The boy, who Josh Zinger called "the little bastard," seduced his daughter and took her virginity, he told the newspaper.

"That boy found her [social media] account, found her dancing like a 13-year-old on it and said, ‘Hey, girl, I’ll Uber you to my $5,000-a-month apartment — come on and hang out'," the dad said.

"And then when she got there, she never said she wasn’t 14 to him, but he knew her real age, and he knew she was mentally unstable," Josh claimed.

He claimed that, over several months, the boy had Zinger over at his apartment and introduced her to other school-age boys, four of whom would become Zinger's other alleged victims.

"The boy who harbored her in his house for five months, he’s the one who introduced her to his friends, and they all were like, ‘Hey, this girl is 14,’ wink, wink, high-five, high-five, ‘Your turn, bud,’" Josh Zinger said.

"There will be no plea deal. There will be no sex offender registry. She’ll get time served and adios."

Alyssa Zinger was arrested in April 2024 after investigators allegedly identified the four other middle school victims.

Zinger is slated to go to trial in May.

She remains in jail on charges of lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, possession of child pornography, in-state transmission of child pornography by an electronic device and sexual cyber harassment, all felonies.

In addition, other inmates have treated her poorly, her father said, adding "s--- in her food all the time — fingernails, hair, objects, plastic — because whoever was making her food knew who she was, and they knew that that food was going to a pedophile," he said.