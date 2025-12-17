Former Texas coach allegedly used AI document to groom teen with manipulation tactics: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Texas teacher and coach has been arrested for allegedly grooming a teenage girl by using an AI-generated document to outline manipulation tactics.

Matthan Lough, 32, was taken into custody on a single charge of child grooming on Dec.10, according to FOX 4.

According to prosecutors, Lough had inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old girl who attended the Christian Center of Mesquite church, where his father was the senior pastor before resigning on Nov. 23. Lough later went on to become the victim’s volleyball coach.

The investigation began after the victim’s mother contacted local police in early October after finding inappropriate text messages between Lough and her daughter, FOX 4 reported.

DISGRACED TEACHER ACCUSED OF USING GOOGLE DOCS TO GROOM UNDERAGE STUDENT BEFORE ALLEGED SEX CRIMES

In a police interview, the victim reportedly told authorities she first met Lough at an event celebrating her cousin’s graduation in May 2023. Lough allegedly approached the victim as she was playing volleyball with her sister to discuss a sports team he was trying to create.

In the spring of 2025, Lough allegedly contacted the victim to request her phone number so that he could send her a volleyball highlight reel, FOX 4 reported. However, authorities reportedly say the conversations quickly escalated in the summer, with Lough sending the victim text messages about her appearance. He later allegedly began requesting explicit photos from the minor.

Authorities pointed to three key alleged incidents in September that ultimately led to the child grooming charges , according to FOX 4. Prosecutors allege Lough hugged and kissed the victim inside a storage closet at their shared church, participated in oral sex with the victim while his daughter was in gymnastics class, and met up with her in a parking lot, where he is accused of touching the victim inappropriately.

NEBRASKA TEACHER ALLEGEDLY OFFERED TO 'SHARE' BOYFRIEND WITH STUDENT IN SEX TRAFFICKING CASE

As officials began investigating Lough’s alleged behavior, they reportedly discovered an AI-generated document titled, "Hypothetical Counter-Influence Plan." The five-step plan allegedly outlined ways to manipulate women, while providing details on how to achieve each step.

According to the affidavit, the five steps were to "stabilize and strengthen her," "plant gentle doubts," "rebuild her autonomy," "shift the power dynamic," and finally, "let her choose."

The victim also reportedly told investigators she felt fearful of Lough because he had a " step-by-step process " on how to kill someone and also carried a concealed firearm.

FORMER MISSOURI SUBSTITUTE TEACHER GETS 10 YEARS FOR TRADING STUDENTS MONEY, DRUGS FOR SEX

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Christian Center of Mesquite said Lough was not an employee of the church, but conceded the allegations may have taken place on the organization’s property.

"The Church Board is unified in its strongest possible condemnation of the criminal actions that led to this arrest," the board said in a statement. "We note that Mathan Lough was not an employee of CCM. Our immediate priority is to support and seek justice for the victim and her family. We extend our deepest prayers for their healing and protection during this profoundly painful time."

Lough’s father, Senior Pastor Kevin Lough, reportedly resigned from his position last month, though he has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The Mesquite Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lough previously worked as a teacher and coach at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy, and formerly served as a club volleyball coach for a local team, according to FOX 4.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately identify an attorney representing Lough.