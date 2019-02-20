Father accused of beating, raping twin daughters sentenced

A 52-year-old Minneapolis man accused of beating and raping his mentally disabled twin daughters has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Hennepin County Judge Fred Karasov sentenced the man Wednesday for crimes committed against the women when they were teenagers, and for endangering his third daughter, who is a juvenile.

One of the twins said in a victim impact statement that their father "hurt, used and abused the whole family." The statement said the woman hoped her father would spend the rest of his life chained up the same way he had chained his two daughters to their beds and door .

The twins, now 22-years-old, were not at the hearing. The Associated Press is not naming the father to avoid identifying the women.

The man pleaded guilty last week to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault and gross misdemeanor child endangerment. Six other counts were dismissed under a plea deal.

