Fatal St. Louis car accident leaves 4 dead, 4 others injured

Four people died and four others were critically injured after a car ran a red light and smashed into their SUV, sending it off an overpass before it landed on its roof.

St. Louis Police said the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in an area not far from the St. Louis University campus.

MISSOURI CHURCH FOILS ARMED ROBBERY BY PRAYING FOR ALLEGED ASSAILANTS: 'HOLY GHOST TURF'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Impala that ran the red light at the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forrest Park Avenue fled after the crash with a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Four of the eight people in the Tahoe — a female and three males — died at the scene. Three men, ages 18, 19 and 19, and an 18-year-old woman were all listed in critical but stable condition after the crash.

None of their names were released immediately.