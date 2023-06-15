Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

Fatal gunfire erupts as deputies confront armed individual in Missouri barn

MO law enforcement officers emerged unharmed after shooting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man found hiding in a Missouri barn died in an exchange of gunfire with deputies, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near the small town of Lockwood in southwestern Missouri. Names of the man killed and the deputies involved in the shooting were not immediately released.

Deputies from Barton and Cedar counties responded to a home as part of an investigation of a stolen truck after the homeowner found the vehicle in his barn, according to a news release from the Western Missouri Sheriff's Critical Incident Investigation Team. The truck had been stolen earlier Wednesday in Barton County.

MISSOURI JOINS 19 STATES SUING BIDEN ADMIN OVER CALIFORNIA’S GAS TRUCK PHASEOUT

Missouri Fox News graphic

A man died in an exchange of gunfire with deputies while suspect was inside a rural Missouri barn. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news release said an armed man was found in the barn, and deputies and the man exchanged gunfire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies were unhurt.

The incident investigation team is "working to determine the series of events that led up to the shooting," the release said.