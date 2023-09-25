Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Death toll rises in Florida train versus SUV crash, victims identified

'This tragic loss is immense,' HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister says

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Florida sheriff details deadly train versus SUV crash that killed 5 Video

Florida sheriff details deadly train versus SUV crash that killed 5

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister conducts a press conference at the scene of a deadly train crash that killed five people and critically hurt two after it collided with an SUV. 

Six people have died and one remains in critical condition after a crash between an SUV and train in Florida Saturday night.

The driver, who was one of two people pulled from the wreck described as "carnage," has died. 

"I continue to ask our community to keep this family, their loved ones, and first responders in their thoughts," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press release. "This tragic loss is immense, and the members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and I are praying for peace and comfort for all those impacted."

Just before 7 p.m. Jose Guadalupe Hernandez, 52, was driving his white 2020 Cadillac Escalade southbound on Jim Lefler Circle from US Highway 92, approaching a railroad crossing controlled by a stop sign and a railroad crossing sign, the sheriff's office said.

Nighttime scene of deadly train versus SUV crash in FL

Newly released photo of the scene as investigators tried to figure out how an SUV loaded with people was hit by a train in Plant City, Florida.  (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

For unknown and undetermined reasons, Hernandez slowly crossed the tracks directly into the train's path.

The remaining five victims who were riding as rear passengers ejected from the SUV and died at the scene are:

Enedelia Hernandez (50)

Anaelia Hernandez (22)

Alyssa Hernandez (17)

Julian Hernandez (9)

Jakub A. Lopez (17)

  • Scene of deadly SUV versus train crash
    Image 1 of 4

    This photo shows lights set up at the scene to help investigators comb through what is left from an SUV versus train crash in Plant City, Florida.  (Sheriff Chad Chronister)

  • Deadly train, SUV crash investigators
    Image 2 of 4

    Investigators at the scene of a deadly SUV versus train crash in Florida, where five people lost their lives. (Sheriff Chad Chronister)

  • Investigating unit at the scene of deadly train vs SUV wreck
    Image 3 of 4

    This deputy SUV sits at the scene where a train and SUV collided in Plant City, Florida, on Sept. 23, 2023.  (Sheriff Chad Chronister)

  • Sheriff Chronister press conference at scene
    Image 4 of 4

    Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister holds a press conference at the scene of a deadly SUV versus train crash in Plant City, Florida.  (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The front right passenger who is still at the hospital has not been identified, but the occupants were described by HCSO as Hernandez's wife, two juvenile children, an adult child and two friends of the children.

It is believed they were locals heading to a 15th birthday party, known as a quinceañera, in a home just across the railroad tracks, Chronister said. 

Sheriff Chronister on scene of train, SUV crash

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister speaks to another deputy at the scene of a fatal SUV versus train crash on Sept. 23, 2023.  (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

A witness reportedly tried to get the driver's attention to not cross tracks by hitting his horn, but video of the scene shows the SUV catapult and flip violently several times before it landed a distance from the crossing.

"As you can imagine the carnage that's created when these two collide," Chronister said during a press conference at the scene. "This SUV that looks like a soft drink can that's been smashed. It's that horrible to see."