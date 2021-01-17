Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, better known as "Baked Alaska," has been arrested in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Gionet, 33, was arrested on Saturday in Houston and faces charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the Justice Department.

He is one of the hundreds arrested so far in connection to the riot.

One of the most damning pieces of evidence is a 27-minute live-stream on "DLive" that Gionet hosted while inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during the mass riot that took place.

At one point in the video, Gionet could be heard encouraging others not to leave the building, telling them "I won’t leave guys, don’t worry" and "1776, baby."

FBI Special Agent Nicole Miller’s affidavit notes that Gionet claimed to be streaming in order to "document" the event, and was later captured and posted to YouTube and Twitter.

Miller also alleged that Gionet did not try to hide his identity, even showing his face at one point on camera and "is clearly identifiable."

According to the affidavit, Gionet also entered various offices and claimed to be a member of the media when told to leave. Gionet then allegedly cursed at the officer while claiming the officer shoved him before leaving the building.

Gionet launched his career at BuzzFeed in 2015 but left after embracing the far-right movement, Reuters reported.

The "Baked Alaska" moniker was a nickname based on the fact he came from Alaska and that he frequently smoked marijuana, according to an interview Gionet gave in 2017.

The case is not listed on the federal courts public database, and no attorney could be identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.