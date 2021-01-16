Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Trump approval rating hits record low following Capitol riots, impeachment

Trump is unlikely to be forced out of office before Biden is sworn in Wednesday.

President Trump's approval rating plunged to an all-time low of 29%, or 9 points lower than it was in August 2020, according to a Pew Research poll released Friday. 

Growing GOP disenchantment is driving the decline, with just 60% of Republicans now rating Trump's job performance positively, down from 77% in August. 

The deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 appears to be tarnishing the president politically as he prepares to leaves office, still refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the election. 

